Shamita Shetty recalls how mom Sunanda Shetty became her light in the darkest moments

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, actress Shamita Shetty poured her heart out in a moving note.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mohabbatein' actress shared a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for the unconditional love and strength her mother, Sunanda Shetty, has always provided. Shamita also reflected on her mother’s selfless nature, adding that she has often witnessed her pray for others in need. Calling her mommy "dearest,” the actress posted a heartwarming video featuring their cherished moments.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo could be seen lovingly posing together during vacations and outings. The video also features Shamita’s sister and actress Shilpa Shetty. For the caption, the Zeher actress wrote, “To the woman who gave me life and taught me how to live it with grace, purpose and love. Thankyou for being my mom for being the light in my darkest moments. You are loved much more than words can express. Over the years I’ve watched you pray selflessly for so many people in need.. Today I pray that all those prayers come back to you tenfold in the form of abundance in love, peace, joy and good health always Happy Birthday Momie dearest love you to the moon n back @sunandashetty10.”

Shilpa Shetty also extended her birthday wishes to her mother in the most heartfelt way. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress posted a video that highlighted the deep bond she shares with her mother. The montage showcased a collection of memorable moments from their vacations and outings, reflecting the love and closeness between them.

“Happpyy Birthday Maaaaa Your hugs are my favorite place to be Thank you for your constant prayers, unconditional love and humor.. I stay afloat, soaking in your blessings.Today and every day, I pray you are blessed with great health, tubs of icecream, mangoes and all things that make you happy Ps: Love you more than you can imagine,” wrote Shilpa in the caption.

