Bihar: Two home guard personnel injured while cleaning rifles

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Two home guard personnel sustained gunshot injuries while cleaning their rifles in Bihar’s Bettiah city on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Deen Bandhu Yadav and Suresh Prasad. They sustained injuries in their legs and have been admitted in the GMCH in Bettiah.

Their condition is said to be stable.

The victims were deployed at the State Bank of India main branch in Bettiah.

“One of the home guard personnel, who was cleaning the rifle, mistakenly fired the gunshots. It pierces into the legs of two home guards. They were taken to the GMCH and are undergoing treatment. The alleged home guard has been detained and is under questioning,” said an officer of Bettiah police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.