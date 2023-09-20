Varun Sharma says he is not afraid of getting typecast

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, who is set to return with his iconic character of Choocha in the upcoming third instalment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, ‘Fukrey 3’, is not afraid of getting typecast. Varun has garnered immense appreciation over the years for his characters of Choocha and Sexa.

Looking back at this journey in the industry so far, the actor said that he feels fortunate that he got to debut with a character like Choocha in ‘Fukrey’

He said: “Any actor who is kickstarting his career in films wants to be accepted and loved by the audience. I am blessed it happened with Choocha and then again with Sexa. I love to make people laugh. Bringing a smile to another human being's face is such a rare thing in today's times. If an artiste gets a chance to spread laughter and happiness through the biggest medium that we have in the country, which is cinema, then that’s a huge opportunity.”

He further mentioned: “Comedy is one genre that I will continue to work in. I have never been afraid of getting typecast. The most important thing for every actor is to get cast on a regular basis in memorable characters and amazing films. I really want to explore different genres but not just for the heck of it. The yes for a film has to come from the heart.”

Talking about if he envisions himself in a romantic film, he said: “I hope in the years to come, a good film comes my way. I have a lot of love to give and it would be nice to do a cute love story.”

‘Fukrey 3’ is all set to land in theatres on September 28 where it will clash with ‘The Vaccine War’, and will also muscle it out against the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.