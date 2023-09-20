Kerala lottery is the best in India: Finance Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Wednesday said the Kerala Lottery is the best in the country in several aspects.

Balagopal said this soon after taking part in the Onam Bumber lottery results draw, here. The first prize this time has been the biggest in the history of the state lotteries, a staggering Rs 25 crores for a ticket prize of Rs 500.

After tax, the first prize winner will get Rs 13.75 crores and the winning ticket has been sold by a Kozhikode dealer to his sub-dealer at Palakkad, where the winning ticket was purchased.

“There are several aspects that the Kerala lotteries lead the rest of the country and it includes the maximum number of prizes in a single draw. For this Onam bumper draw, more than 75 lakhs tickets were sold and 5.5 lakhs ticket holders will definitely win a prize,” said Balagopal.

“Apart from that there are 1 lakh agents who sell tickets and eke out a living. The state government receives around on an average three per cent to its kitty and most of the proceeds from this goes to funding the treatment expenses of the poor and downtrodden,” added Balagopal.

