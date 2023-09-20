Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans call him 'sanskari ladka'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan visited the Lalbaugcha Raja here on the second day of the Ganeshotsava.

The actor shared pictures of his visit on Instagram for his followers. Varun wore a yellow ethnic kurta, and is seen seeking blessings from Bappa. He has red tikka on his forehead, and is posing before the huge idol of Lord Ganpati. The video shows him praying to the god.

Varun captioned the post: "Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja."

Fans wrote in the comment section: "From Bhediya Movie This Man Literally Doing Better And Then Bawaal Movie Just As It's Name BTW Ganpati Bappa Morya."

"May appa Bless You Humesha."

"Sanskari ladka," added another: "Wow sir aapke saath saath hamare bhi darshan ho ganpati ji ke."

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for his next project ‘VD 18’. In July, the Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios had joined hands for the biggest action entertainer with Varun as the lead. It is written and directed by Kalees, and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

The film ‘VD 18’ is presented by Atlee. It is slated to release on May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in 'Bawaal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. It stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite him.

