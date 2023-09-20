Assam: Three family members arrested over child marriage charges

Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) As the second round of crackdown against child marriages began in the state, the Assam Police have arrested three persons belonging to the same family on the charges of marrying a minor girl in Dhubri district, officials said on Wednesday.

Navin Singh, the Superintendent of Police in Dhubri said, “We have arrested three persons on Tuesday night. They have been produced in the court. A case under sections of POCSO and child marriage act was registered.”

The arrested persons were identified as Shahidur Islam, Abdul Karim and Kasheme Ali.

A team of police conducted an operation at Bhalukpong gaon in Bilasipara area in the district and arrested the trio on the charges of child marriage.

Islam allegedly married a girl two years ago when she was only 14-year-old, according to police officer. The other arrested person Abdul Karim is Shahidur’s father while Kasheme Ali is his uncle.

“The arrested persons have been sent to jail by the court,” the officer said.

Notably, the Assam Chief Minister earlier said that a second round of crackdown against the child marriage would begin later this month.

In February, at least 5000 arrests occurred statewide when the Assam Police launched a massive campaign against the child marriage.

The Chief Minister has said that by 2026, Assam will become a child marriage free state.

