‘Bihar situation worse than Taliban’: Tejashwi Yadav lambasts Nitish Kumar after doctor brutalised in Gaya

Patna, June 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident which sparked huge uproar, a rural doctor was brutally assaulted after being tied to a tree in Bihar’s Gaya district while responding to a medical emergency.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday in a village under Maoist-hit Gurpa police station jurisdiction, has drawn sharp criticism from Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who likened the state of law and order in Bihar to that of Taliban ruled Afghanistan.

Police said that Dr. Jitendra Yadav had gone to the home of a gang-rape victim to give urgent medical attention to her mother.

However, upon arriving, he was dragged from the house by some locals and violently attacked the doctor after tying him to a tree. The victim’s minor niece played a heroic role, alerting police after running from the scene and flagging down a Dial 112 emergency vehicle.

The police arrived just in time, rescuing the injured doctor, who was first taken to Fatehpur CHC and later referred to Magadh Medical College due to the seriousness of his condition.

Sharing the video of the attack on social media, Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the Nitish Kumar government, saying, “The situation in Bihar is worse than the Taliban.”

He added that a doctor, who went to save a patient, was brutalised by the local criminals.

The Bihar LoP pointed out that in 20 years of the NDA’s “corrupt” rule, the state machinery has become incapable of ensuring justice, as the people are taking the law into their own hands.

“The Chief Minister is unconscious, the government is directionless, the administration is dysfunctional, and officers are busy looting the treasury,” he said.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of the state’s deteriorating law and order.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are conducting raids to identify and arrest the accused.

Authorities have also praised the young girl’s courage, noting that her quick action may have saved the doctor’s life.

The woman’s daughter was allegedly gang-raped in 2021.

