Bihar’s Bhagalpur gears up to welcome PM Modi with ‘Banana and Makhana gates’

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 19th instalment of PM KISAN from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, benefiting over 9.7 crore farmers with direct monetary transfer of Rs 22,000 crore.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur, the city has been decked up with special banana and makhana-themed gates. Many intersections of the city have been decorated for PM Modi's visit.

Also, an agricultural exhibition has been organised at the airport which is expected to see the participation of many farmers. Stalls of the Central Agricultural Research Council have also been set up at the exhibition, featuring GI-tagged crops of Bihar. Prime Minister will also address the farmers at the airport ground in Bhagalpur.

The special gates centred around key agricultural products of Bihar are garnering the attention of all. The speciality of these gates is that they have been named after major agricultural products of Bihar, some of which have the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

The main gate is named 'Banana Gate'. A VIP gate has been named 'Makhana Gate'. Other entry gates which have also been raised here include 'Makka Dwar', 'Katrani Dwar', 'Jardalu Mango Dwar' and 'Magahi Paan Dwar'.

The names of these gates are an attempt to showcase the agricultural produce of Bihar and promote the state’s unique identity.

Apart from releasing PM-KISAN, PM Modi will also inaugurate a slew of projects in the state which include the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari, built under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Its major objective is the introduction of cutting-edge IVF technology, the production of elite animals of indigenous breeds for further propagation, and the training of farmers and professionals in modern reproductive technology.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Milk Product Plant in Barauni which aims to create an organised market for 3 lakh milk producers.

