Sandiip Sikcand bashes Poonam Pandey for fan publicity gimmick

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Poonam Pandey recently made headlines after a video of a fan trying to kiss her went viral on social media. She was posing for the paparazzi when a fan approached her from behind and requested a selfie. Later, he tried to kiss her forcefully while taking the selfie.

A lot of people are calling the incident a publicity stunt. Producer and actor Sandiip Sikcand also shared his thoughts on the same saying, “ I am sure it was again a fake publicity thing. This is taking things a bit too far. I really don't know after the death gimmick what is one trying to prove with this one! Not cool at all !”

Earlier, Poonam Pandey created a stir with her death news. The initial reports led many to believe that she had passed away from cervical cancer. However, it was later revealed that it was just a publicity stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey faced a lot of backlash for her controversial method of raising awareness.

On February 2, an Instagram post suggested that Poonam Pandey had died of cervical cancer. However, later she apologized with another post saying, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn't claim me."

Surrounded by controversies, Poonam Pandey recently sought spiritual redemption at the Maha Kumbh. Joining millions of devotees at the world’s largest religious gathering, Poonam Pandey dropped glimpses of the holy dip on social media.

Sharing her experience, she wrote on IG, "Mahakumbh… Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksha. The devotion here has left me speechless… #mahakumbh."

Poonam Pandey participated in the Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh as part of the Mauni Amavasya rituals. She opted for a black-and-white kurta with ‘Om’ and ‘Jai Mahakal’ written all over it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.