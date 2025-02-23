Jack Draper withdraws from Dubai Championships to prioritise recovery after gruelling run at Qatar Open

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) British No. 1 Jack Draper has announced his withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships, opting to manage his body and focus on long-term fitness following a demanding run at the Qatar Open.

Draper’s decision comes just a day after his grueling three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final (7-5, 5-7, 6-1). Despite the defeat, the 22-year-old has climbed to a career-high world ranking of No. 12, highlighting his steady rise in the ATP circuit.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Draper expressed disappointment at missing the tournament in Dubai but emphasized the need to listen to his body and ensure he remains in top condition for future tournaments.

"Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from @DubaiDutyFree. After a great week at @qataropentennis

I’m taking onboard advice to prioritise my recovery and manage my body after a number of long matches,and give myself the best chance of competing consistently throughout the year. I’m gutted not to compete at such an amazing event @dubaidutyfree_tennis but will look forward to returning to competition @bnpparibasopen @MiamiOpen," Drapper posted on X.

Draper has been vocal in the past about the importance of maintaining peak fitness, especially given his history of injuries. His decision reflects a strategic approach to sustaining his form throughout the season, rather than risking burnout.

With the Dubai Tennis Championships beginning Monday, Draper’s absence will be a notable one. However, he has set his sights on a return at the prestigious Indian Wells Masters next month, followed by the Miami Open.

Britain's number five Dan Evans has been given a wildcard entry into the singles competition and will face Karen Khachanov in Monday's first round.

