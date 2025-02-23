Kenya to revise visa requirements to attract more cruise tourists

Nairobi, Feb 23 (IANS) Kenyan President William Ruto said on Sunday that the government will revise visa and Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) requirements for passengers arriving at the Port of Mombasa as part of efforts to boost cruise tourism.

Ruto said the multiple-entry eTA will allow cruise tourists seeking to explore Mombasa to move freely between cruise ships and the city without requiring authorisation each time they leave the boat, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will be changing our visa and eTA to make entry into the country easier and seamless so that there is no paperwork or unnecessary delays for visitors," he said in Mombasa as the cruise liner MS Norwegian Dawn, the largest vessel ever to dock at the port, arrived with more than 3,100 people on board.

Ruto said the visa and eTA changes will be in line with recent adjustments made for international arrivals at the country's major airports, ensuring a uniform entry process for all travelers.

The East African country received 6,561 cruise tourists last year, with the sub-sector growing by over 163.5 per cent, according to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

The introduction of a multiple-entry eTA, coupled with increased investment in ports, is expected to boost cruise tourism by attracting more ships to the Port of Mombasa, said Rebecca Miano, cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife.

Miano added that Kenya will receive eight cruise ships during the cruise season.

Kenya's international tourist arrivals increased by 15 per cent to 2.4 million, up from 2.09 million in 2023, according to the ministry. Inbound tourism earnings rose by 19.8 per cent to 452.20 billion shillings (about $3.49 billion) from $2.92 billion in 2023.

"Cruise ships were at an all-time high a few years ago, and then we experienced a slowdown. But last year, we had (about) 6,500 visitors, while this year, we expect the number to rise as we expect another eight cruise ships to dock," Ruto said.

The Kenyan President urged the private sector to expand facilities to improve the hospitality industry and cope with the increasing number of tourists coming to the country.

