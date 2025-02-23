AAP failed to regularise MCD contract staff all these years: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said on Sunday that despite being in power - in both the Delhi government and the civic body - AAP has failed to regularise contract employees in the urban local body.

Reacting to the AAP’s announcement of plans to regularise 12,000 contract employees in MCD, Singh said former Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leaders have betrayed the employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Even after being voted out of power in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi is trying to deceive employees on the issue of service regularisation,” he said.

A similar announcement was made a few months ago but nothing concrete has been done for contract employees in the civic body, he said.

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh stated that on Sunday Atishi announced that a preamble proposal to regularise 12,000 employees would be passed in the corporation’s general house meeting on February 25.

“This is nothing but a deception, especially for the sanitation workers, as before preparing a preamble for the employees’ regularisation, the approval of the Municipal Commissioner and the Finance Department is mandatory and no such approval had been sought until February 23,” he said.

He further added that although Atishi served as a minister and chief minister in the Delhi government and is aware of the procedures, she is creating a false narrative and making a hollow promise to contract workers.

Raja Iqbal Singh pointed out that the CAG report to be presented in the Assembly on February 25 will put AAP leaders in the dock, and questions will also be raised on AAP’s majority in the municipal House.” To counter this, AAP leaders are resorting to such gimmickry to deflect attention,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor mentioned that AAP leaders are not serious about regularising municipal employees.

This is evident from the fact that in 2022, the then-three municipal corporations passed the preamble proposal to regularise about 7,200 temporary employees with all administrative approvals.

However, after AAP’s majority win in the 2022 municipal elections, the AAP government has only regularised around 3,400 employees in the past two years, while the remaining 3,800 files have been put on hold with objections, he said.

BJP leaders stated that AAP is losing its majority in the municipal corporation, and whenever the BJP comes back to power in the corporation, it will regularise all temporary employees while following proper administrative procedures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.