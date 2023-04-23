Bihar ruling alliance leaders back Rahul's call for lifting 50% quota cap



Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson, told IANS that Rahul Gandhi has rightly pointed at the reservation cap as it is not benefitting the people.

"We do not know about the actual number of OBC, EBC or minority communities in the country. So, who are coming under 50% reservations? The Narendra Modi government has not published the census of 2011. It did not conduct a census in 2021. So how would we know the actual number of the population and the financial status of the public. Hence, it is better to remove the 50% reservation cap," Kumar said.

"The Narendra Modi government is claiming 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) people on the one hand and cancelling the scholarship of classes 1 to 8. You cannot cheat people with your double standard policies," Kumar said.

"The Bihar government is conducting the caste based census having a special category to learn the actual financial status of the family. It will give an idea about who is deprived with the current policies of the state and Central governments. The Bihar government will make policies according to the deprived section and benefit them to improve their living standard," Kumar stated.

"The Narendra Modi government claims 50 per cent reservation but fails to categorise it. It has brought 10 per cent reservation to EWS category people but who are those 10 per cent no one knows. As per the Indian Constitution, the SC and ST people are covered by reservations.

"After 75 years of Independence, does the Central government have any data about how many SC-ST people have become financially strong. How many of them have availed government policies and their standard of living has improved. I don't think the Narendra Modi government has data on it. Hence, Rahul Gandhi's demand for removal of the 50 per cent reservation cap is absolutely right," said Shivanand Tiwari, vice president of the RJD," he added.

"First, we have to count the numbers caste wise followed by their financial status and then provide the welfare programmes according to the needs of a particular caste and community. If required, we have to give reservation in jobs and other welfare schemes in the country," Tiwari said.

"The Nitish Kumar government is rightly doing a caste based census to know the exact population and financial status of particular castes and communities. It will help to make government policies as per the need," he said.

Arvind Kumar Singh, senior leader and BJP spokesperson said: "The actual intention of Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar is to divide the people on the basis of caste and community. On the other hand, the Narendra Modi government is trying to unite the society. Hence, it is a conflict of interest between them."

"The reservation for SC and ST was implemented for a certain period after the Indian Constitution came into effect but these political parties have used it for political benefits. They did not allow people from SC and ST to rise. The BJP and Narendra Modi have a clear stand to remove social differences among all castes. We believe in establishing Roti and Beti relations. We believe in Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," Singh added.

