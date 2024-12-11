Bihar Olympic Association sends legal notice to IOA chief on setting up a one-man probe panel

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Terming it an act of "administrative overreach", the Bihar Olympic Association (BOA) has sent a legal notice to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha over the appointment of a single-member fact-finding commission to probe the governance structure of some states including Bihar.

Acting on alleged complaints about governance and election irregularities in several state Olympic associations, the IOA chief had through an office order appointed an external panel each on December 2 for Telangana, Bihar, and Rajasthan respectively.

Hemanta Kumar Kalita, secretary general of the Boxing Federation of India, was named as the fact-finding commissioner for Bihar. By December 10, he was expected to deliver his conclusions, observations, and suggestions to the president of the IOA.

The commission was tasked with reviewing governance processes and election procedures.

The BOA -- feeling its integrity was being questioned unjustly -- turned to legal recourse. In its notice the BOA challenges the legality and fairness of the IOA’s decision, citing its failure to adhere to the principles of natural justice and constitutional governance.

The legal notice details how the commission’s appointment disregarded the BOA's autonomy and bypassed essential steps of transparency. It also points out that the IOA had neither provided the BOA with details of the complaints nor granted it an opportunity to present its side. Moreover, the BOA argues that such actions undermined the federal structure of sports administration, violating constitutional provisions.

"It is submitted that the aforementioned responsibilities assigned to the single-member fact-finding commission categorically undermine the reputation, integrity, transparency, and efficiency of the concerned State Olympic Associations, specifically My Client- the Bihar Olympic Association (BOA), under the guise of ensuring alignment with the standards and objectives of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"It is submitted that the concerned State Associations already have established administrative bodies in place. The appointment of an external one-member commission without prior consultation with these bodies constitutes undue interference in the proper functioning of the State Associations," the notice exclusively accessed by IANS reads.

The notice further emphasised how arbitrary interference could disrupt the progress made by the association, ultimately affecting athletes and their aspirations. The BOA demanded an immediate revocation of the IOA’s order and called for a more collaborative approach to address grievances. Failure to do so, the BOA warned, would compel them to pursue legal remedies.

"The concerned State Olympic Associations were not consulted even after making the decision to appoint the said fact-finding commission. It is humbly submitted that the concerned State Olympic Associations should have been given an opportunity to send their reports, reviews, explanation for the alleged complaints before sending the said one-member commission to do the needful," the notice further added.

Furthermore, BOA demanded that IOA revoke the order with immediate effect and disclose the details of the alleged representations and complaints pertaining to the functioning and election processes of the concerned State Associations.

"To revoke the office order with immediate effect, pending proper discussions and deliberations regarding the alleged complaints and representations received against my client, the Bihar Olympic Association (BOA).

"To disclose the details of the alleged representations and complaints pertaining to the functioning and election processes of the concerned State Associations, specifically the Bihar Olympic Association (BOA).

"To clearly specify the role of my client, the Bihar Olympic Association (BOA), in the alleged representations and complaints received by Notice.

"To provide an opportunity for my client to be heard and present their representation concerning the alleged representations and complaints before any adverse decision is taken," the notice said.

