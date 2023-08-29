Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary removed as Jamui in charge

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) The Bihar government on Monday removed Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary as incharge of Jamui district and allocated him Samastipur and Sitamarhi instead.

The development came after Chaudhary had a spat with a circle officer of Jamui on Sunday.

There is a buzz in political circles that the Cabinet Secretariat has taken the decision due to his rude behaviour with the circle officer. In place of Ashok Chaudhary, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar has been made in charge of Jamui district.

Chaudhary had slammed that circle officer in front of the district magistrate. "Are you not satisfied with the salary given by the government? A number of complaints are coming against you. Do you want to go to jail? If you do wrong, we will register FIR against you and also send you to jail. Don’t harass the public. It is a last warning to you," Chaudhary had said.

