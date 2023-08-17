Bihar govt schools to sell empty mid-day meal sacks at Rs 20 per piece

Patna, Aug 17 (IANS) The Bihar Education Department has asked the headmasters of all government schools in the state to sell the empty mid-day meal sacks at Rs 20 per piece.

As per the mid-day meal policy in Bihar, every school gets grains and other food items in jute bags. The headmasters have been told to keep the empty bags safe in the school and sell it at Rs 20 per piece.

The department has also asked the headmasters to deposit the money in the district treasury, which will further deposit it in the state exchequer.

Currently, these empty sacks are being sold at Rs 10 per piece. This rate was fixed in 2016. As the cost of empty bags have increased, the department has now decided to increase the selling price.

"The department has written letters to every district education officer of Bihar to implement the decision. They have also been asked to keep an eye on headmasters and make them accountable for selling the bag," Mithilesh Mishra, Director of Education Department, Bihar, said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.