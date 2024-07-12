Bihar govt approves 48 proposals, allocates 1,032 crore budget

Patna July 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday approved 48 proposals during a Cabinet meeting in Patna and allocated a budget of Rs 1,032 crore to achieve these various programs.

Dearness allowance of the state government employees has been increased by 9 per cent while 400 new buses have been approved for the Transport Department for inter-district travel.

For sewage workers, the government has approved a compensation of Rs 30 lakh in the case of death, while working.

The Cabinet has also allocated an additional Rs 702 crore for metro projects in Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur cities in Bihar.

It has also been decided to develop new industrial areas in 31 districts, with model industrial zones in Arwal, Jamui, Kaimur, Saran, Sheohar, Sheikhpura and Banka.

The Cabinet also decided to build E-rickshaw stands in district headquarters and Patna to ensure smooth traffic flow.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with other departmental ministers and officials.

