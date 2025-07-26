Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation for multi-crore development projects in Madhubani

Patna, July 26 (IANS) In a major infrastructure push ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation of several development projects worth over Rs 650 crore in the state's Madhubani district.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Bihar CM laid the foundation of the projects in the district, covering road, irrigation, tourism, urban infrastructure, and flood management sectors.

The main event was held at the Laukahi block.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the construction of an approach road and Road Over Bridge (ROB) at railway crossing number-39C between National Highway-527B and Khajauli–Jaynagar railway stations at the cost of Rs 178 crore.

The project, undertaken by the Road Construction Department, aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth transportation.

Nitish Kumar also launched two key water management projects at a cost of Rs 424 crore.

The revival of Old Kamaladhar and Jeevchh Kamala rivers at the cost of Rs 264.93 crore and the construction of four weirs and flood mitigation structures on Kamla Balan and Jeevchh Kamala rivers at a cost of Rs 161.08 crore were also laid down.

These projects are expected to significantly enhance irrigation facilities and reduce recurring flood threats during monsoon, particularly in the Jaynagar and Jhanjharpur areas of the district.

Under the urban development and housing department, Nitish Kumar laid the foundation of a new bus stand in the Madhubani Municipal Area.

The cost of the project is Rs 14.53 crore to improve public transport infrastructure.

He also laid the foundation of Phoolhar Sthan temple in Harlakhi block, and Rs 31.13 crore fund allocated for it.

Phoolhar Sthan, believed to be the first meeting place of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, will see the development of key tourist amenities, boosting religious tourism.

These initiatives were part of the promises made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Pragati Yatra held earlier this year.

