Bihar cabinet meeting to discuss 17 agendas

Patna, July 25 (IANS) The Bihar government will discuss 17 agendas during a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

The meeting will begin at 4.30 p.m. at the central hall of the Patna Secretariat.

According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take some important decisions, including 10 lakh government jobs, farmers issues, pensioners schemes, among others.

The cabinet meeting comes a week after Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav along with other officials had travelled to Bengaluru for the second oppostion parties' meeting.

