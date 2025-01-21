Bihar budget will prioritise agriculture, IT sectors: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced that the upcoming state budget for 2025-26 will prioritise the agriculture and IT sectors.

Speaking to media persons in Patna on Tuesday, Choudhary highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in these critical areas to boost the state’s development.

He revealed that discussions regarding the budget have already taken place with ministers from various departments, government officials, industrialists, intellectuals, and residents of Patna.

"The state budget for 2025-26 will be prepared based on these discussions, giving priority to agriculture and IT sectors," he stated.

Choudhary mentioned that industrialists have shared valuable insights and opinions, which will be incorporated into the budget framework.

He emphasised the need to align with the Central government’s innovative approach to budgeting.

“The Central government is also trying to do something new in its budget, and we will follow the same path. Especially in agriculture, industry, and IT sectors, the government will work to the maximum extent possible,” Choudhary said.

With this, the Bihar government wants to boost its economy, leveraging the potential of agriculture and IT to drive growth, generate employment, and attract investment in the state.

By incorporating feedback from diverse stakeholders, the government aims to create a more inclusive and development-oriented budget.

The budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is set to commence soon, coinciding with the Union Budget session in the Lok Sabha, which begins on January 31.

Choudhary emphasised the significant development potential in the agriculture sector, highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to transform it.

“Farmers should get good facilities so that their income can be doubled. Action plans have been prepared jointly to achieve this goal,” Choudhary said.

He underscored the importance of ensuring irrigation facilities and electricity, noting that substantial progress has already been made in these areas, but further efforts are needed to complete the work this year.

Regarding the industrial sector, consultations with stakeholders have been conducted to identify the requirements for boosting industries in Bihar.

