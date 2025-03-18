Bihar Assembly polls: Congress appoints seven key officials

Patna, March 18 (IANS) With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on the horizon, the Congress on Monday appointed seven key officials to strengthen its media and publicity operations.

According to a letter issued by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Wing of Congress on March 17 (Monday), the party has appointed a national media coordinator, two research coordinators and four coordinators.

As per the list, Abhay Dubey has been appointed as national media coordinator, Priyanka Gupta, a coordinator, Prakash Meena, a coordinator, Ritu Singh a coordinator, Teena Karamveer, a coordinator, Jyoti Kumar Singh, a research coordinator and Satyendra Singh Raghav, research coordinator.

With this, Congress has made a strategic move to strengthen its media operations and grassroots presence.

The seven media officials will work in close coordination with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to ensure smooth media and publicity-related activities.

This move is seen as an effort to streamline communication and boost Congress' visibility in Bihar. In a major structural change earlier, central Congress leadership had appointed Krishna Allavaru as the new Bihar in-charge, signalling a fresh approach.

It has also tasked Alka Lamba, the National Women’s Congress President, to mobilise women voters in the state. Both Krishna Allavaru and Alka Lamba have been actively touring Bihar and engaging party workers, local leaders and women’s groups.

Their efforts indicate a serious attempt to revitalise the party’s base, counter the dominance of BJP-JDU, and prepare for a strong electoral battle in 2025.

With leadership changes, media strengthening, and grassroots outreach, Congress is laying the foundation for an aggressive campaign in Bihar.

The appointments suggest that Congress is strengthening its media outreach and public messaging, enhancing research and data analysis to counter opposition narratives and preparing a structured election campaign to boost its presence in Bihar.

The party’s next move will be crucial as it looks to regain the lost ground in the state.

