Punjab CM Mann calls for collective action against corruption, drugs

Ludhiana, March 18 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday led a groundbreaking ‘Lok Milni’ programme in Ludhiana (West).

The initiative reinforced AAP’s commitment to participatory governance by directly addressing the grievances of the public and outlining the party’s transformative vision for the constituency.

Accompanied by AAP’s Ludhiana (West) Assembly candidate Sanjeev Arora, the duo energized the crowd, calling for collective action against corruption, drugs, and decades of neglect by previous regimes.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Mann said: “In the past 75 years, no Chief Minister or minister ever came to meet you in your locality, let alone hand you the mic to voice your issues. They couldn’t do it because of the corruption and wrongdoing that defined their tenure. But we have nothing to hide. We’ve built a clean, people-focused government that listens to its citizens.”

Mann addressed a range of issues raised during the event, including law and order, water supply, playgrounds, and sewerage systems. He directed officers on the spot to take immediate action, emphasizing transparency and accountability. Highlighting the government’s resolve against drugs.

Mann said: “Punjab is witnessing a war against drugs like never before. For the first time, bulldozers are demolishing drug peddlers’ houses. Large-scale arrests are sending shockwaves to Pakistan, as their drones no longer find takers in Punjab.”

He assured that no drug trafficker would be spared and urged the public to stand united with the government in this battle. Chief Minister Mann criticized the previous governments led by the Congress, the BJP, and the Akali Dal for ruining Punjab over the past 75 years through corruption and mismanagement.

He emphasised that in three years of governance, the Aam Aadmi Party has not been involved in any corruption or wrongdoings, a record unmatched by prior administrations.

Mann also emphasised how the Punjab government is addressing long-neglected civic issues, such as sewerage problems that were unresolved for 15 to 20 years.

These legacy issues are now being systematically tackled under the AAP’s governance. He urged the people of Punjab to unite against drug traffickers, highlighting the success of the government’s actions in frustrating Pakistan’s attempts to smuggle drugs into Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal drew attention to AAP’s achievements and their fight against entrenched systems of corruption.

He said: “For decades, Punjab’s resources were looted by corrupt regimes. Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal leaders were busy enriching themselves while people suffered. Today, under AAP’s government, corruption is being eradicated, and development is being prioritized.”

Kejriwal highlighted the progress made by AAP in Punjab, including free electricity, better healthcare, and educational reforms. Speaking about the specific issues in Ludhiana (West), he said: “Sanjeev Arora has already initiated work on repairing broken roads, installing transformers, and improving infrastructure. Under his leadership, the problems of the constituency will be resolved systematically.”

Kejriwal urged voters to elect Sanjeev Arora, stating: “If you want development, choose AAP. If you want disruption and abuses, choose the Congress or the Akalis. But I am confident the people of Ludhiana (West) want progress and will vote for AAP.”

