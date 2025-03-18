MP Govt orders judicial inquiry into Mandla anti-Naxal operation

Bhopal, March 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into a recent anti-Naxal operation in Mandla district after a Maoist, who was gunned down by police, turned out to be an "innocent" tribal youth.

Notably, the Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh police had carried out the anti-Naxal operation in Mandla and the Maoist who was gunned down, identified as Hiran Singh Parte.

However, a few days later it emerged that Hiran Singh Parte (38), who belonged to the Baiga community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, wasn't a Naxal. Following this, the opposition Congress has been demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident. A group of Congress MLAs belonging to the Tribal community on Monday raised this issue during the ongoing Assembly session and demanded discussion on Monday.

A few hours later, the Chief Minister's office issued a statement, mentioning that a judicial inquiry had been ordered into the matter. Apart from a judicial inquiry, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the deceased tribal's family.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Mukhya Mantri Swechhanudan Fund to Bisro Bai Parte, wife of late Hiran Singh Parte, a resident of Mandla district," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

It further added, "This assistance has been sanctioned following the demise of Hiran Singh Parte, a resident of village Khatia in Bichhiya tehsil, on March 9. Additionally, the Collector of Mandla has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident."

