‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Vishal Pandey wants Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik to be thrown out

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' two contestants will turn into reporters for a task and will be seen asking some serious questions to their co-housemates, which would result in arguments and fights.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows that Sana Sultan will be asking Ranvir Shorey about who is playing an “immature game in the house.”

To which, Ranvir said: “Shivani is here to make her vlog.”

Armaan, who seems to be the second reporter, was seen asking his arch nemesis Vishal Pandey: “Who would those two people be, whom you would throw out of the house?”

Vishal replies: “Armaan and Ranvir Shorey.”

When Sana Sultan asks Sana Makbul a question, the latter replies that she finds her “very naive.”

Armaan asks his second wife Kritika Malik if a wall has been formed in the house, to which she said: “Earlier people would talk to each other now they talk behind each other's back.”

The video was captioned: “Reporters ke sawaal par ho raha hai ghar mein bawaal.”

In the latest episode of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, rapper Naezy was once again seen talking about 'Gully Boy' directed by Zoya Akhtar. He expressed his disappointment and shared that he was not happy with the movie.

He expressed his desire to make his version of the film with the 'emotions' that he shares during a conversation with his close friend Sana Makbul in the show.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.