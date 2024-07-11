Anuj Arora's go-to clothing includes harem pants and oversized tees

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Anuj Arora loves to follow fashion trends, mentioning that it brings positivity and energy. He also revealed that his go-to clothing includes harem pants and an oversized T-shirt.

Anuj, who has been a part of TV shows like ‘Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum’, ‘Bandini’, says fashion for him is a personal choice, and believes it’s a reflection of one’s personality.

“Fashion for me is very personal. It’s a reflection of your own self and state of mind. Fashion is what actually portrays you, your personality, and your statement,” he said.

He feels it is quite normal for people to follow trends each season.

Anuj shared: “For those who love clothes and experimenting, it’s always an opportunity to change with the season. Actors and influencers are expected to keep trying new things, which also brings in a personal touch.”

“I love clothes and trying new styles because wearing something fresh and seasonal brings a lot of positivity and energy. My go-to clothing includes harem pants and an oversized T-shirt,” he said.

He loves to experiment and enjoys when he is playing a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to his.

He added: “In one of my web series, I played a very different character with a style rooted in the 80s, featuring boot cuts, bell bottoms, and silk printed shirts—things I wouldn’t normally wear due to the loud colour combinations. However, these elements made a huge difference in the character and contributed significantly to the characterisation. I am willing to go to any lengths to make my character look the way it should.”

And he doesn’t mind promoting such characters in their costumes on public forums or at events.

“If it’s important for the marketing and promotion of the films, and I have to don the costume according to my character, I don’t mind it. However, I enjoy wearing trendy clothes because it brings out my true self. It’s not necessary to be in character all the time. If I am attending a public or private gathering, I prefer wearing something different to break the monotony and let me be myself,” he said.

Though he is not much of an accessory person, he wears things that make him feel comfortable and confident.

He added, “I have close friends with whom I discuss what to wear, and if they advise something, I follow that.”

