Alia Bhatt ‘can’t believe’ 10 years have passed since ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) As their film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” clocked 10 years since its release in Hindi cinema, actress Alia Bhatt said that she cannot believe it.

“Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” released in 2014 was a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla.

Khaitan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Varun and Alia. He captioned: “10 years… Wow… Only gratitude… Thank you universe…”

Alia re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote: “Can’t believe it.”

Alia then shared moments from the film and captioned it: “#10yearsofHumptySharmaKiDulhania.”

Varun took to his Instagram stories, where he shared the poster of the film and reshared the post by the director and added a heart to it.

“Humpty Ki Dulhania” is the first instalment of the Dulhania franchise. The sequel is titled “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which traces the story of an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her fiance.

Talking about their upcoming slate of work, Alia will next be seen in “Jigra”, which also stars Vedang Raina. It is touted as a drama about a sister's love for her brother and how she would go to any length to protect him.

She then has “Alpha”, directed by Shiv Rawail. Also starring Sharvari, the film from the Spy Universe film was officially titled on July 5.

A video shared during the title unveiling featured Alia saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motive, sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega Alpha.”

Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Baby John” directed by Kalees. He then has “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.