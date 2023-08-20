Bhupesh Baghel by far most preferred CM candidate in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is by far the most preferred CM candidate in the state with an approval rating of 48.8 per cent, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.



Former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP comes second with 23.7 per cent vote in the survey, veteran leader and Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo with 13 per cent and Ramesh Bais of the BJP with 1.2 per cent of the vote.

Baghel is set to storm back to power in Chhattisgarh, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

As per the poll, Baghel will retain power with the Congress projected to win 48-54 seats in the 90-member state Assembly in elections due later this year. The survey has a sample size of 7,679 covering 90 Vidhan Sabha seats.

The BJP is projected to win 35-41 seats in the Assembly elections as compared to 15 in the previous polls.

The Congress is projected to gain a larger vote share with a positive swing of 2.5 per cent. Its vote share is projected to go up to 45.6 per cent from 43.1 per cent.

The BJP is expected to garner 41.1 per cent of the vote, up 8.1 per cent from 33 per cent in the previous assembly elections.

Significantly, the Others category of political parties is estimated to lose 10.6 per cent vote share from 23.9 per cent to only 13.3 per cent.

