Bhumi Pednekar on 'Sonchiriya' turning 6: My most beloved film for many reason

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar gave a memorable performance as Indumati Tomar in the 2019 action entertainer "Sonchiriya".

As the drama completed 6 years of release, she dropped a couple of behind-the-scene photographs from the movie with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram.

"6 years to a film that is one of my most beloved for many many reason #Sonchiriya", Bhumi Pednekar wrote commemorating the milestone.

Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the project starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in crucial roles. Set in the ravines of the Chambal valley, the film tells the tale of dacoits in 1975, who termed themselves Baaghis, the rebels. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect.

Released on March 1, 2019 "Sonchiriya" received positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances, direction, and writing of the movie.

Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar recently talked about essaying a myriad of colorful characters during her cinematic journey. Celebrating completing 10 years in the film industry, she opened up about portraying an array of characters in her journey, and how it has shaped her career.

Bhumi Pednekar shared, "My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I've come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself”.

The diva added, “I’ve had the privilege of playing some truly diverse characters, an overweight bride in my debut, a queer character in ‘Badhaai Do’, a journalist fighting for justice in ‘Bhakshak’, an octogenarian who defied age norms in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a woman confronting colour biases in ‘Bala’, and someone embracing her agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’”.

Bhumi Pednekar even held a special cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai to mark her 10 years in the film industry.

