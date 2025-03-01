CM Yogi is not against Urdu; he aims to end narrow-mindedness: RS MP Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, launched a blistering attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi.

He stated that Owaisi's stature is far smaller compared to that of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and that Owaisi’s statements are just aimed at spreading rumours.

Sharma clarified that CM Yogi Adityanath has never made any statement against the Urdu language. He explained that the

CM's remarks were not aimed at opposing any particular language but were intended to eliminate narrow-mindedness that creates divisions in society.

Sharma further emphasised that Urdu is not a foreign language, but rather an integral part of Indian culture, and is on par with other Indian languages.

He came heavily down on Owaisi’s politics dubbing it as negative and provocative. He accused him of consistently expressing anti-national ideas and attempting to create divisions in society.

Rajya Sabha MP Sharma said that Owaisi’s policies only promote division, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked towards unity and development in the country.

He also pointed out that the BJP's victories in Muslim-majority seats have exposed the falsity of Owaisi's claims.

"The victories in Azamgarh, Meerut, and other Muslim-majority areas demonstrate that the Muslim community is placing their trust in the BJP," he said.

Sharma described the BJP as a "cadre-based party" that works for the welfare of the people and has the capability to fulfil its commitments.

He concluded by slamming Owaisi’s political approach, stating that his goal is to create rifts and divide people, but such divisive ideologies have no place anymore.

Earlier, Owaisi had said the UP chief minister does not know that Urdu is part of Uttar Pradesh's culture.

Owaisi said: "The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister doesn't even know that Urdu is a part of UP's culture. People of RSS and BJP don't know that Urdu is protected by the Constitution, just like other languages."

