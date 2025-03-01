J&K govt tightens noose on illegal mining

Jammu, March 1 (IANS) In a decisive move aimed at tackling the menace of illegal mining, the J&K government has attached Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, H L Langeh, with the Administrative Department, ceasing all powers vested in him with immediate effect on Saturday.

The order, issued by the Mining Department under Government Order No. 13-JK(MNG) of 2025, comes in the wake of directives received from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, reinforcing the administration’s commitment towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

"The government has taken this step in response to rising concerns over unauthorised mining activities that have been causing severe environmental degradation and revenue loss to the state exchequer. In light of this, the Director of Geology and Mining, J&K, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report addressing complaints related to illegal mining and the issuance of disposal permits, allowing authorities to initiate further scrutiny and take necessary corrective measures," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He added that the officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with mining regulations to prevent any further unlawful extraction of mineral resources.

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, while addressing the matter, underscored the government’s firm stance against illegal mining, stating that the administration would not tolerate any misconduct or negligence in the execution of duties.

He affirmed that illegal mining not only endangers the environment but also deprives the government of rightful revenue, impacting developmental initiatives.

Stressing the need for stringent enforcement mechanisms, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that those found complicit in unauthorised mining activities, irrespective of their position, would face strict legal consequences.

He also urged the public to actively participate in reporting any illegal mining operations, emphasising that community vigilance plays a crucial role in safeguarding the region’s natural resources.

"Illegal mining has been a longstanding issue in Jammu and Kashmir, with unregulated extraction causing extensive damage to riverbeds, groundwater levels and local ecosystems. The government has reiterated its commitment to sustainable and legal mining practices, ensuring that all mineral extraction activities are conducted within the ambit of law and environmental norms. Efforts are being intensified to introduce advanced monitoring technologies, including satellite surveillance and digital tracking to curb unlawful mining operations," he said.

He said that the action against the Joint Director of Geology and Mining serves as a strong message that the government will not hesitate to take stringent action against any official found to be negligent or complicit in illegal activities.

“The government has urged all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies and local communities to work in unison to eliminate illegal mining. With a clear emphasis on accountability and legal enforcement, this move signals a renewed effort to protect J&K’s natural wealth while fostering responsible economic growth. The citizens are encouraged to report any instances of illegal mining through designated helplines and online grievance portals, reinforcing the administration’s objective of public participation in governance and environmental conservation,” he said.

