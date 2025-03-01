NDA leaders slam Tejashwi Yadav for calling Nitish Kumar a ‘junk car’

Patna, March 1 (IANS) NDA leaders including Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha hit back at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for terming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a "20-year-old junk car."

Reacting to Tejashwi's tweet that "a 15-year-old car cannot run, so why would a 20-year-old government work?", Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said: "The Lalu family is constantly abusing Nitish Kumar. But don't panic - Nitish Kumar will continue working for another 15 years. There’s no need to worry."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha questioned Tejashwi’s own political legacy, stating: "Before commenting on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi should first ask his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, to step down as RJD’s national president."

He accused the RJD of being power-hungry, saying: "They have abandoned all morality in their desperation for power."

Sinha emphasised the need for a crime-free and corruption-free Bihar, asserting that, "We must focus on good governance and take Bihar forward under Nitish Kumar’s leadership."

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for his personal attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to focus on facts and governance instead of personal remarks.

“Tejashwi Yadav, as the Leader of the Opposition, should maintain decorum and avoid personal attacks. Calling Nitish Kumar a “20-year-old junk car” is inappropriate and disrespectful. Comparisons between Nitish Kumar's tenure and Lalu-Rabri’s rule should be based on data, not personal comments,” Paswan said.

“Under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Bihar faced a breakdown in law and order, a surge in crime and a lack of employment opportunities,” he said.

Paswan emphasised that Tejashwi should engage in issue-based politics and debate governance records rather than resorting to personal jabs.

"Let the data speak for itself," he asserted, implying that Nitish Kumar's two decades in power have seen improvements compared to the RJD era.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.