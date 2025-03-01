Lack of communication between Congress, RJD hindering their alliance: Chirag Paswan

Patna, March 1 (IANS) Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader, Chirag Paswan, reacted to the statements, making a comparison between 15 years of the RJD’s rule and 20 years of NDA government.

He stated that such statements are unbecoming of an opposition leader.

While speaking with journalists in Patna, Chirag Paswan advised Tejashwi Yadav to focus on policy matters.

He said: "Whatever they have to say, they should say it based on policies. This way of speaking doesn’t do justice to the dignity of the position they hold."

Chirag Paswan emphasised that this is an election year, and the way the NDA is moving towards victory, with leaders of all NDA constituents traveling across the state and strengthening the organisation, it is natural for the opposition to be worried.

Their concerns intensify due to internal conflicts within their alliance. There seems to be a lack of communication between the RJD and Congress, he added.

He also pointed out that since the new Congress in-charge has arrived, it appears that Congress is no longer as submissive to the RJD as it used to be, which is causing discomfort within the opposition.

“These issues are causing them to make various statements,” he said. Paswan mentioned that the people have already given their verdict in the by-elections, and they will deliver their final judgment in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The remaining months until the assembly elections will show results in favour of the NDA.

Regarding the opposition’s statements about the entry of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant, into politics, Paswan said, “This is a decision they have to make. It is for them and their family to decide. If Nishant enters politics, we will welcome him.”

Paswan further asserted that the NDA would win 225 seats and form the government again.

On questions raised about the backgrounds of Tejashwi Yadav’s cabinet members in the past, Paswan remarked, “If one points a finger at others, four fingers point back at themselves.”

He also reminded that once again, the entire Lalu family has been summoned in corruption-related matters.

