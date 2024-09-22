‘Bheema’ actress Neeta Mohindra has a PhD in Fine Arts

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Neeta Mohindra, who essays the role of Kailasha Bua in the television show ‘Bheema’, has shared that she has a PhD in Fine Arts.

The actress shared that despite having a deep seated passion for the craft of acting and theatres, he worked towards developing a strong academic portfolio.

The actress, who has been working in the medium of television for 4 decades now, said, “I developed a passion for theatre early on, though I wasn’t sure if I would break into the industry. I pursued a solid academic background, earning a master’s and PhD in Fine Arts and becoming a college professor”.

She continued, “Even while teaching, I continued acting and attended workshops in Germany and the USA. I am from Punjab and made my TV debut in 1984. Before that, I was deeply involved in theatre and transitioned from anchoring to performing in plays”.

The actress feels that auditions are a constant part of an actor’s life. The opportunity to portray Kailasha Bua happened through an audition for her. She was called in for a mock shoot which went smoothly, and before she knew it, she was cast in the role.

Talking about her role in the show, she said, “I am thoroughly enjoying the role of Kailasha Bua. It has been some time since I took on a negative role, as I’ve mostly played positive characters, particularly mothers. My previous roles became so iconic that people in Punjab started referring to me as Nirupa Roy”.

The actress feels that her role allows her to break the shackles of stereotype that she has been subjected to over the years.

She further mentioned, “Kailasha Bua allows me to break that image. She is a powerful, authoritative figure in her community, whose word is law, and who faces off with Bheema and her family, presenting significant challenges. The character has many layers, and I am fully immersed in it”.

‘Bheema’ is an inspiring story of a young girl who dreams beyond her circumstances and strives for success despite numerous challenges. Her journey involves overcoming societal norms and obstacles to achieve her goals.

The show airs on &TV.

