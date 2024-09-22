Success of developed India directly linked to educated society: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday that the country's success is directly linked to an educated society while honouring over 100 students and retired employees of the state.

“The success of a developed India is directly linked to an educated society,” the Chief Minister said, encouraging bright students to take active roles in achieving this vision.

“Work is our duty and those who diligently fulfil their duties find their tasks are accomplished effortlessly,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a ceremony held at the Town Hall in Gandhinagar which the Ter Gol Guru Brahmin Samaj Seva Samiti organised.

He further highlighted the significance of education in the 21st century, calling it the foundation of a developed India.

The Chief Minister also expressed optimism about the newly appointed employees' potential to contribute to society through their dedication and hard work.

He emphasised that education is essential for community progress, stating, "Only through education can a society become self-reliant."

In addition to honouring the students who excelled in their 10th and 12th standards, the Chief Minister also acknowledged the traditional occupations of the Guru Brahmin Samaj, such as astrology and religious rituals.

He urged integrating education into these practices to contribute to the growth of Gujarat and India's development on a broader scale.

The Chief Minister also presented certificates to the community's retired employees who had served in the state government, newly appointed employees, and bright students.

