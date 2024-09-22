I used to replicate Harbhajan Singh’s action in junior days: Ashwin

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has described how he was inspired by former off-spiner Harbhajan Singh and replicated his bowling actions during his junior days. He admitted that when he came into Indian Test side as Harbhajan's replacement, people doubted whether he could carry such a heavy weight and fill in the big shoes.

The 38-year-old Ashwin starred with his all-round performance to help India take a 1-0 lead against Bangladesh on Sunday at Chepauk. Following his impressive hundred on the first day of the Test that rescued India from a dire 144/6 in the first innings, the off-spinner picked up a six-wicket haul on the fourth day to spin his side a mammoth 280-run win against the visitors.

"It was huge shoes to fill for me. I used to replicate his action and bowl in junior age categories, so he was a huge inspiration. When I came into the team replacing him, I never thought we’d both coincide at the same time, but it so happened. There were constant doubts about whether I could deliver in red-ball cricket because I came through the IPL, which shaped people's perceptions," Ashwin said on JioCinema.

With his 6-88, Ashwin touched the 750 international wickets mark, becoming only the fourth spinner to achieve this feat after Muthiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble.

This was also Ashwin's 37th Test five-wicket haul in an innings, taking him second on that list alongside Shane Warne (37) and behind Muttiah Muralidaran (67).

"But Test cricket is a format I’ve adored, and I wanted to improve every single day. A lot of people helped me along the way, and I’m so glad to be standing here today," he added.

The off-spinner, who climbed to the eighth spot of the all-time leading Test wicket-takers, going past Courtney Walsh's 519, now has 522 Test wickets to his name.

Ashwin went on to reveal how his bowling and batting have evolved over the years in Test cricket and said, "I don’t think like, 'I want to go out there and make a hundred.' I genuinely aim to get a five-wicket haul in every Test match. But in recent years, my batting has become simpler than it was in the past.

"I used to confuse myself, overthinking as a bowler while batting, but now I keep it simple—watch the ball and react. Compartmentalizing both aspects was a challenge, but I feel like I’ve cracked it."

When India found themselves in trouble at 144/6, Ashwin stitched a vital 199-run partnership with fellow spin bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (86), helping India recover, and took a first-inning total to 376. Then, the spin duo then joined hands to wreak havoc on Bangladesh batters on the fourth day of the Test, sharing nine wickets between them.

Speaking about his relationship with Jadeja, he said, "There might have been competition in the past, chasing wickets and all, but in the last four or five years, we’ve started enjoying each other’s success a lot more. There’s an understanding of what kind of bowling we need on certain days.

"Jadeja is one of the best batters in the Indian team, and I might even say in the world right now. He’s got a solid game plan and is a trusted batter at this point in time. He calms the dressing room when he walks in and has helped me through difficult phases. We share a lot, and I think we’re enjoying each other’s company on and off the field."

The second Test will take place at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27.

