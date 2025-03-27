Bhavana murder case: All three accused arrested from Himachal Pradesh

Bhopal, March 27 (IANS) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested all three suspects in the murder case of Bhavana Singh, a 24-year-old woman who died after being shot near her eye during a home party in Mahalaxmi Nagar in Indore.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of March 20 at around 2.30 a.m., was described by authorities as a party fuelled by alcohol.

Bhavana was rushed to a private hospital by her "party companions" but succumbed to her injuries by noon the following day.

Her companions fled the hospital under the guise of informing her family.

Aditya Patle, Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Vijay Nagar subdivision, confirmed to IANS that the suspects Mukul, Ashu, and Swasti Rai were apprehended in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh.

After admitting Bhavana to the hospital, the trio fled Indore, traveling through Bhopal, Gwalior, and Delhi before eventually being located in Kasol.

"The prime accused has confessed to firing the fatal shot using a locally-made firearm, commonly referred to as a 'katta'. The weapon has been recovered, and further investigations are underway," the officer said, adding that a murder case has already been initiated against them.

The Vijay Nagar and Lasudia Police tracked the suspects using intelligence sources and technological tools, the officer further said, adding, the suspects had a history of criminal activities, including maintaining nearly 60 bank accounts and possessing over 25 mobile phones and several ATM cards.

The accused were working in different companies, but their activities involved various crimes, the officer said, adding, shreds of evidence have also linked them to illegal activities such as online gambling and fraud, the police said.

They will face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Another individual from Bhopal, suspected of aiding the trio, has been detained, though his involvement in the crime is still under investigation, said the officer.

Earlier, the police issued a lookout notice and a Rs 10,000 reward on each of them.

Preliminary findings suggested that the shooting occurred during an argument when Bhavna expressed her desire to leave the party.

She was allegedly threatened with the firearm, the police sources had said.

Key evidence, including a keychain with an address left at the hospital and CCTV footage, led investigators to the suspects' location.

Three individuals, including Ashu Yadav, Mukul Yadav, and Swasti, were identified as being present at the house party.

Bhavana, who had recently moved to Indore from Gwalior to pursue a beautician course, was reportedly married and living in a rented apartment in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Pankaj Thakur, her brother (by choice) – known as "Munhbola Bhai" in Indian society, took up the matter and even performed her last rites as the parents of the victim had already passed away and there was none in her family. The bullet had pierced her eyes and lodged in her brain. It is believed that her acquaintance with Swasti introduced her to the group involved in the tragic incident, police sources said.

