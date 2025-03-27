Cash discovery row: Chiefs of 6 bar associations meet CJI Khanna & Collegium judges

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Leaders of various bar associations met Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and senior judges of the Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of the transfer of Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, to the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma, the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, is embroiled in the controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in the national capital after the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14.

A joint statement released by the bar associations in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala, and Jabalpur demanded to set the criminal law in motion as is applicable to any government servant.

“According to the report of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, somebody removed the articles from the premises on 15.3.2025 and had the criminal law been sent on motion, the evidence would not have been destroyed. In these kinds of crimes, there would be involvement of others and non-registration of (FIR) would adversely affect their prosecution," the statement added.

The chiefs of bar associations stressed on laying down accountability standards for judges of the higher judiciary and reassessing the current “in-house procedure” approved by the Supreme Court. They demanded CJI Khanna and SC Collegium withdraw the transfer of Justice Varma and withdraw all administrative work as well.

Last week, CJI Khanna constituted a 3-member committee to conduct an inquiry against Justice Varma and asked the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court not to assign him any judicial work for the time being.

Following the top court’s directive, Delhi HC Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya withdrew judicial work from Justice Varma till further orders. "In view of recent events, the judicial work from Hon'ble Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders,” said a notice uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.

On Monday, the apex court Collegium, headed by CJI Khanna, recommended that the Centre repatriate Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," said a statement uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court.

The Centre is yet to act upon the recommendation made by the SC Collegium to repatriate Justice Varma to the Allahabad HC. "The Presidents of the Bar Association will meet at Allahabad in the event of non-withdrawal of the transfer order of Justice Yashwant Varma to show solidarity with the High Court Bar Association of Allahabad," added the joint statement released by the chiefs of bar associations of the high courts.

