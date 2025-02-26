Bhagyashree celebrates Maha Shivratri at Brahmakumaris with 15ft shivling made of 4000 coconut shells

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree celebrated Maha Shivratri in a unique and divine manner at the Brahmakumaris.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video showcasing a magnificent 15ft shivling made from 4000 coconut shells, which was crafted by the Brahmakumaris in just one day. The actress described the atmosphere as serene, peaceful, and thought-provoking, noting how it encapsulated the strengths of Lord Shiva, the nine Devis representing human virtues, and even featured educational displays like a puppet show promoting water conservation.

Bhagyashree also highlighted the community's efforts to support well-being, mentioning a free cancer detection camp and rehabilitation efforts to combat alcoholism, drug abuse, and smoking.

Sharing a heartfelt video from her visit, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress wrote, "Har har mahadev ! A beautiful Shivling of 15ft made with 4000 coconut shells, within 1 day by the brahmakumaris. Its serene, peaceful, and knowledge-invoking. The strengths that embody Shankara, the 9 devis that stand for 9 human virtues, to the sleeping kumbhakarn to a puppet show for water conservation... it is an interesting place for children. Not only is this a spiritual experience but also a huge contribution to easing the stress from today's lifestyle. They have included a free cancer detection camp, a rehabilitation and medication camp to overcone alcoholism, drug abuse n smoking. #mahashivratri #harharmahadev #brahmakumaris #spiritualawakening.”

Dressed in an elegant white saree, Bhagyashree posed alongside the Brahmakumaris and participated in the aarti with them. She also added Amit Trivedi’s soulful track “Namo Namo” to her video, enhancing the spiritual vibe of the moment.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for Bhagyashree’s graceful presence and her participation in such a meaningful celebration. One fan wrote, "Such a beautiful way to celebrate Maha Shivratri.” Another said, “I am so grateful to see this video where all sister and together . Being spiritual student with the Bk spiritual university, I rise and I shine.”

On Maha Shivratri, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, and many more took to social media to share their heartfelt wishes with fans.

