Anuj Singh Duhan shares how his affirmation came true with ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Anuj Singh Duhan, who will be seen in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, has shared how his manifestation of working came through with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in his new film.

Anuj shared that he feels surreal to see his affirmation work like a charm within a span of a year.

Talking about the same, he said, “I am amazed with how manifestation works. I had randomly written in my journal that 'I am working with Zoya and Reema, at the beginning of the year. It happens right, you write down your affirmations and then forget about it. But, by the end of the year, my manifestation actually came true! It still feels surreal”.

He further mentioned, “I guess it's a dream come true for every artist to be working on such an intriguing project. Firstly, would like to thank everyone for recognising my work in Pipa, it really means alot and inspires me to work with more passion. I am eternally grateful to Reema for making me part of the family”.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is based on amateur filmmakers, and also stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.

The film is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the Indian city of Malegaon in north Maharashtra. The film is inspired by the 2008 documentary ‘Supermen of Malegaon’.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film takes viewers into the colorful and resilient world of Malegaon’s indie filmmakers, capturing their dreams, struggles, and infectious passion for cinema.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is set to release in cinemas on February 28, promising an inspiring and entertaining journey that celebrates the magic of storytelling and small-town dreams.

The film will also have an OTT release on Prime Video.

