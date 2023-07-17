'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary was on his way to Lonavala with his pet dog when his car got hit by a truck, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed.



A post shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows how the truck collided with the car when it was stationed at a traffic light in Navi Mumbai.

The post also mentioned that "while the actor left unharmed, the incident left him shaken."

The actor has not shared details about the incident on his social media.

Talking about the show, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi.

However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. Akash Choudhary plays Viraj Singhania.

The show also stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

