US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

New York, July 17 (IANS) Cricket’s fastest format, the T10, is scaling new heights every day and one of the next destinations is the USA, where some of the most loved legends of the game will battle it out for top honors.

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League, the first edition of the T10 for former cricketers, will take place between August 17 and August 27.

Among the teams in the US Masters T10 are the New York Warriors, who are co-owned by the very successful Indian-origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh.

They have been living in USA for more than two decades and are extremely passionate about sports, especially cricket. The duo have always keenly followed the sport of cricket and are now making their first foray, as team owners. With their investment and passion helping drive the project, they hope to grow the game of cricket in USA, which has already seen plenty of success stories.

Ahead of the US Masters T10, the New York Warriors put together a fantastic squad, boasting of some of the most impactful players in the game. Champion cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Murali Vijay and Munaf Patel are all part of the squad and will aim to entertain the sport-loving crowds of USA.

Along with the New York Warriors, there are five more teams involved in the tournament - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, and Texas Chargers.

“The US Masters T10 is a fantastic initiative and I am extremely happy to be a part of this tournament with the New York Warriors. Our squad is well balanced and quite strong, and our management has given us the freedom to work the way we need to. We will put our best foot forward and hope to come away as champions,” said Shahid Afridi.

“The US Masters T10 is a superb way of taking cricket to USA in a bigger way. The fans here are very passionate, and I can’t wait for the tournament to get started in August. It will be nothing short of a carnival of cricket and I would like to invite everyone to come and enjoy it. Our team owners are really passionate about the sport and that is seen in the way they have built this franchise and given us a lot of freedom. We hope to be able to put on a great show for everyone,” said Misbah-ul-Haq.

“We are delighted to be part of the US Masters T10. Cricket is a sport we have followed passionately over the years and we want USA to become one of the biggest destinations for the sport. We would love to see the sport grow by leaps and bounds in the USA, but before that we want to go out and win the hearts of the fans and of course the tournament,” said Preet Kamal, Co-Owner, New York Warriors.

“In the USA there are a lot of fans of cricket, and we want to bring the best players closer to them, so that they have a great time and enjoy an explosive format like the T10. The New York Warriors are here to not just entertain but win the US Masters T10,” said Gurmeet Singh, Co-Owner, New York Warriors.

Squad: Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, T M Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Murali Vijay, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad

