Amid uproarious scenes, Maha Legislature adjourned for the day

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Amid strong protests by the Opposition parties on the opening day of the three-week-long monsoon session, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative were adjourned for the day after paying tributes to former parliamentarians and legislators, here on Monday.



Setting an aggressive tone on the first day, the belligerent Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and other smaller parties vociferously protested and raised slogans against the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party (breakaway faction) as the session started.

Later, the opposition legislators staged a walkout from both Houses and launched a noisy protest on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Congress state President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena's Anil Parab said that the MVA allies will hold a meeting this afternoon to decide the further course of action.

On Sunday, the Opposition had boycotted the customary session-eve tea-party hosted by the government and vowed to attack the government on various issues plaguing the state, including farmers, delayed and truant monsoon, women's safety, inflation, unemployment, etc.

