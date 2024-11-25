BGT 2024-25: Clarke critical of Khawaja for allowing McSweeney to face first ball in second innings

Perth, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Michael Clarke was critical of Usman Khawaja's decision to allow debutant opener Nathan McSweeney to face the first ball in Australia's second innings against India, saying the veteran batter had to "own the moment" in Perth.

After India set them a mammoth target of 534 after declaring their second innings at 487/6, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, Australia had to deal with a tricky period on day three, which started on a false note as McSweeney lasted just four balls before being trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah.

Khawaja himself was dismissed on day four when the top-edge on his pull off Mohammed Siraj was caught by Rishabh Pant moving to his right. "A lot of people don't like taking first ball, so the opening batters rotate. Khawaja took the first ball in the first innings and now they're saying it's McSweeney (for the second innings)."

"But I think Uzzie should have said, 'youngster, get down the other end, even though we're going to rotate, even though I don't like taking it, it's my time'. (He should have said) 'I'm a senior player. I'm 38 years of age in a week's time. Listen here, youngster, I know you want to do it (but) get down there. It's my turn'. I think Uzzie should have owned that moment," said Clarke to Sky Sports' Big Sports Breakfast show.

He further slammed Australia over showing the lack of fight with ball and in ground fielding when India batted and posted a mammoth total in the second innings. "It was like we just expected to knock India over again for not many – there was no intent. They were right in our faces but I didn't see any of our bowlers give it to any (India) batsmen. Our intent, our energy…it all looked a bit flat for the first Test of the summer."

Meanwhile, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy called for patience to be shown with the Pat Cummins-led side, despite them being on the verge of a crushing defeat to India at Perth, adding that no drastic changes should be made in the squad until the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

“It’s a one-off disaster at this stage. We have been exposed for not having any match toughness or hardness. The Australians had two weeks to practice and freshen up (so) they should be better next Test. I’m also not sure about the rotations of our bowlers. I don’t think we handled that either.”

“They are fresh so there are absolutely no excuses here. India were just as underdone as we were but they’ve played better. I would wait one more Test (before making any selections). I’m just glad the Sydney rugby league media aren’t commenting on the cricket. If they’re still shaky and if certain individuals are still shaky in their roles, I think there will be changes,” he said on SEN Radio.

