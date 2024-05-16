Bengal school job case: CBI secures crucial emails from WBSSC server

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the cash-for-school job case have secured a crucial exchange of emails from the server of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), sources said.

Although the agency insiders are tight-lipped on the contents of the email recovered by their officials from the Commission’s server, sources said that these emails might help them in pin-pointing several ineligible candidates who got their jobs against payment of money.

Sources further said that through this pinpointing process to an extent it will be possible to segregate the genuine and eligible candidates from the 2016 panel of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools which were cancelled last month following an order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

However, the 25,753 candidates have secured a temporary breather following an order from the Supreme Court to find a solution of segregating the eligible ones from this list of 25,753 by July this year when the matter will come up against the Apex Court for hearing.

The central agency insiders have remained tight-lipped over the contents of the email secured by their officials from WBSSC’s servers. Sources said that these emails were mainly exchanged between the commission and some select officials of NYSA, the corporate entity that supplied OMR sheets to WBSSC to be used in the written examination for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The OMR sheets, as per different court proceedings in the matter, played a crucial role in the recruitment irregularities in the Bengal school job case.

The role of the commission on this count has been under scanner for not maintaining the mirror images of the OMR sheets that could have been crucial in segregating eligible candidates from the list.

