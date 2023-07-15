Bengal recruitment case: No investigation will be fruitful unless main brain is identified, observes Calcutta HC

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) A single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha the Calcutta High Court has observed that unless the main brain behind the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal is identified, investigation to any extent will not be fruitful.

Justice Sinha questioned the investigating officers of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED) on why they are not able to reach out to the main brain behind the case.

“Nothing will be achieved unless the main brain is identified,” he said.

CBI and ED have already submitted their respective progress reports on investigation to Justice Sinha’s bench. Giving her observation on the investigation reports, Justice Sinha said that the preliminary findings are quite serious in nature and there is a possibility of involvement of multiple brains behind the alleged scam.

“But at the same time, the investigation process cannot continue for an indefinite period,” she observed.

She had also asked the CBI and ED to submit their detailed investigation reports by the end of next month.

Earlier on Friday, she had directed CBI and ED to submit a detailed list of those candidates who got appointments as primary teachers in state- schools of West Bengal after paying cash for it.

In its progress report ED has mentioned that their sleuths have so far attached property worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recruitment case. Several bank accounts have been frozen and real estate properties have been confiscated by the central agency.

ED sleuths doubt in the coming days more such assets created out of the ill-gotten scam proceeds will surface and they will also be confiscated.

