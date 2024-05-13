Bengal Polls: Caught on camera, presiding officer removed for giving freehand to Trinamool leaders

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) The presiding officer of a polling booth at Ilam Bazar in Birbhum district was removed from duty on Monday after he was spotted in webcasting allowing irregularities by local Trinamool Congress leaders inside the booth.

The officials monitoring the webcasting noticed two local Trinamool leaders escorting the voters to the polling booth and guiding them on which button to press on the EVM.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the irregularities were happening in front of the presiding officer, who refused to act.

The matter was brought to the notice of the higher officials in the CEO's office, who immediately ordered the removal of the presiding officer and replaced him with his standby.

This time the Election Commission has arranged for webcasting at all the booths in the state to detect any poll-related irregularity.

Meanwhile, a minor has been detained in the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency for casting proxy vote by covering her face with a dupatta.

