Bengal Police submits report to Calcutta HC on arrangements at cyber police stations

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) West Bengal Police, on Thursday, submitted a detailed report to a division bench of Calcutta High Court on the existing arrangements at the different cyber police stations in the state.

In the report submitted at the division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth on Thursday, the office of the state's Director General of Police detailed the type of training provided to the officers deputed at these cyber police stations as well as the existing infrastructure of such police stations.

The state police submitted the report on the direction of the division bench during a hearing on November 28, in a case of uploading some obscene pictures of a woman on social media filed at Murutia Police Station in Nadia district.

On Thursday, the division bench sought from the state police another report on the details of the progress of similar cases filed with different cyber police stations in the state. The state police have been asked to file this report by next week.

On November 28, the state police faced the ire of the division bench over the lack of proper training in the related field for cops attached to different cyber police stations in the state.

The division bench observed that although charges under different sections were imposed by the investigating officials on the case registered at Murutia police station, not a single charge under any section of the cybercrime laws was imposed.

The victim who approached the Calcutta High Court alleged that because of this particular lapse, the accused in this case managed to get bail easily. The division bench then observed no point in maintaining specialised cyber police stations, if they operate like other regular police stations.

It also observed that it was quite unfortunate if an accused in such a case gets bail because of non-inclusion of cybercrime law-related sections and also questioned about who would take responsibility for it.

