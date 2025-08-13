Bengal govt mandates daily prime-time screening of Bengali films in cinemas and multiplexes

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government issued a notification on Wednesday, mandating daily prime-time screening of Bengali films in all cinemas and multiplexes throughout the year.

The notification said that the order will come into immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders.

"In every cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this state, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year. Explanation: Prime time shows shall mean shows held between 3 to 9 p.m.," the notification by the West Bengal government said.

The notification added the state government has been considering screening of Bengali films in cinema halls and multiplexes for some time.

"In suppression of previous notification dated September 14, 2018, in order to encourage the Bengali Film Industry, the issue of mandatory screening of Bengali films by cinema halls/ multiplexes of this state was under the active consideration of the state government," the order said.

"Now, after careful consideration of all aspects of the matter, and in exercise of the power conferred by Sub-section (3) of Section 5 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, the Governor is hereby pleased to issue the following direction to all licensees of the state," it added.

The West Bengal government in its order also said, "Necessary amendment to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956, will be made in due course. This order shall come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders."

The latest decision from the West Bengal government comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resolve to fight for the rights of people of Bengal and Bengali language.

Chief Minister Banerjee on a number of occasions criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over harassment and attack of Bengali migrant workers across the country and especially in BJP-ruled states.

Members of the civil society and a section of the intellectuals from West Bengal had expressed solidarity towards West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress' sustained protests on both the issues of attack of "Bengali" language and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, while expressing their agony over the Delhi Police's purported letter terming "Bengali" as "Bangladeshi language".

