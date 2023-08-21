Bengal govt enhances monthly allowance for Imams, Muezzins

Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced to enhance the state government's allowance to Imams and Muezzins associated with different mosques by Rs 500 a month.

Following the announcement, the Imams will now be entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000, while the Muezzins will get Rs 1,500 a month.

The Chief Minister also announced a soft loan of up to Rs 5 lakjh for the Imams and Muezzins where the state government will act as the guarantor.

Banerjee made these announcements at a gathering of Imams and Muezzins in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, she also said that shortly the state education department will give recognition to 700 additional unregistered madrasas.

“The state government will not interfere in the subjects taught in such madrasas. If they get government recognition, their students will be entitled to different welfare schemes of the state government meant for the student community,” the chief minister said.

However, a section of the Imams and Muezzins have expressed dissatisfaction over the increase in allowance by just Rs 500 a month.

Muslim religious leader and the founder of All India Secular Front (AISF), Abbas Siddique, demanded a minimum monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for Imams and Rs 8,000 for Muezzins.

By enhancing the monthly allowance by Rs 500, the Chief Minister has actually insulted the Imams and Muezzins, he said.

The Chief Minister, on her part, said that even with limited exchequer resources, she has announced enhancement in allowances.

“If I wished, I could have refrained from doing that also,” she said.

