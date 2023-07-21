Bengal DGP denying outrage of modesty of BJP candidate distortion of fact: Suvendu

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya's denial about the outrage of modesty of a woman BJP candidate during the recently-concluded panchayat polls is blatant distortion of facts, leader of opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Friday evening.

On Friday afternoon, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar claimed before mediapersons in Delhi that at Panchla in Howrah district, a woman was paraded naked for contesting as a BJP nominee in the rural polls on the polling day on July 8.

Hours later, in a hurriedly convened press conference, Malviya said that following investigation into a complaint filed in this regard, it is evident that no such incident took place at Panchla on the polling day.

A few hours after the DGP’s press conference, Adhikari posted a twitter message attaching two videos side by side.

The first video shows Malviya claiming that no such incident occurred on the polling day, while the second one shows a woman with a blurred face making the same allegations as raised by the state BJP leaders.

In the video, the woman with a blurred face claims that she is unable to file a police complaint because of the threat she is receiving from the ruling party workers.

“'Mamata Police' DGP is lying through his teeth regarding the Panchla incident. Kindly listen to what the lady, who contested as a BJP candidate, has to say about her harrowing experience. As far as lack of evidence is concerned, the police won't find any because it would cause embarrassment to the state government,” Adhikari said in his Twitter message.

